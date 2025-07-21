type here...
We will not service policemen again- Ashawo girls reveal

By Mzta Churchill

The Pokuase Union of Prostitutes has in a communique released revealed that henceforth, the would not be servicing policemen in Ghana.

The group claims they have realized that despite giving them pleasure, “The police did not accord us with any preferential and segregated treatment”.

The communique goes on to add that “we are undertaking this position to starve police officers who are always bed with us to learn their lessons not to raid us in a Rambo style again”.

As if that is not enough, the group advised other groups in their categories to follow suit so that in the long run, policemen in Ghana would be badly affected.

