At the New Force Key Policy Launch, Cheddar presented his manifesto and asked why Ghana needs to fly to other nations to create money when it can print its currency in England, Belarus, Switzerland, and other places.

Cheddar claims that since Ghana is an industrial power that may be used, there is no need to let other nations produce our money.

He said: “With all the reserve there is one thing that I would like to add and I know we probably have never thought of it. Why do we buy money? Why do we have to go to England or Switzerland or Belarus to print our money and we fly it or ship it before we have money?”

He continued, “What happens to the industrial power that we are creating now? We are going to print money on our own. We don’t need to go to America or England to print money.

“We don’t need to go anywhere else to go and buy food and bring it here. We don’t need to pay seven times the taxes of whatever that is already in our country and someone has just packaged it and we go and buy it for premium price and bring it back here, that stops. Because we are going to create them here”