We will prove to NDC that we have good lawyers- NPP’s general secretary

The general secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua, has sent a message to the NDC and Ghanaians at large following the release of Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking with the press, Justin Kodua expressed disappointment in the NDC government over the arrest of Chairman Wontumi.

Justin Kodua noted in the interview that he still does not understand why Chairman Wontumi was arrested and intimidated.

He asked the NDC to sue if they thought Chairman Wontumi had done something wrong, adding that the NDC could not win.

According to Justin Kodua, should the NDC go to court, the NPP will prove to them that they have good lawyers in the country.