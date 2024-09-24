“We will stop ONUA TV & Radio from operating on Asante Land – Manhyia Palace elders threathens

The set of Manhyia Palace elders who sat on Afia Pokuaa’s issue yesterday threatened to stop ONUA TV & Radio from operating on Asante Land.

According to the elders who were appeared visibly angry and unforgiving, Afia Pokuaa’s insolence has negatively affected ONUA TV & Radio.

As referenced by the elders, when former presidential flagbearer Odike spoke against Asantehene on Oyerepa FM, the CEO personally visited Manhyia Palace to seek forgiveness.

The vociferous elders threatened to close down ONUA TV & Radio on the basis that the CEO refused to accompany Afia Pokuaa to the revered Palace.

Yesterday, Manhyia Palace rejected Afia Pokua’s apology after hours of pleading.

Despite efforts from a faction of elders supporting her, the Otumfuo’s representative remained firm in the decision to turn her away, forbidding her from ever returning to the palace.

The controversy stems from when Afia Pokua, a journalist with Agoo TV, criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence regarding ongoing conflicts between the Ashantis and other tribes, including the Bonos.

Her remarks, made during Mona Gucci’s show Bribi Gye Gye Wo on Onua FM, also expressed frustration over what she described as Ashanti superiority over other tribes and the Asantehene’s inaction.