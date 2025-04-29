We will win 2028 election- Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi is optimistic that the NPP will win power in the next election.

The politician made the statement during their “Thank you” tour recently held in Kumasi.

Speaking during the occasion, Chairman Wontumi stated that he is optimistic the NPP will win power in 2028.

According to him, even though they were in power and had all the resources but lost, they will come back harder and win the elections.

He sighted the NDC as a perfect example, stating that history would repeat itself in 2028.