‘We won’t allow you to bury him’ – Daddy Lumba’s family tells Odo Broni

The family of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has issued a strong statement to Odo Broni.

According to the bereaved family, they will not permit Odo Broni to lead or take charge of the musician’s funeral arrangements.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head and uncle of the late icon emphasised that it is the traditional responsibility of the family to oversee all funeral rites and not an individual who, according to them, was only engaged to the musician and not formally married.

“We are the ones mandated by tradition to organize the funeral of our son, not Odo Broni,” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu stated.

“She was only engaged to Charles [Daddy Lumba] and has no traditional or customary right to lead any funeral ceremony.”

He further revealed that before any official funeral arrangements are made, the family plans to formally inform President John Dramani Mahama and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, about the passing of the legendary musician, whom they described as a son of great national and cultural importance.

The family also issued a stern warning to Odo Broni, stating that should she attempt to independently organise any funeral event for the late artist, they will take decisive action.

“If she dares to go ahead with a separate funeral, we will make her understand that tradition still exists—even in these modern times,” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu cautioned.

