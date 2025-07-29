type here...
Source:GHpage
News

‘We won’t allow you to bury him’ – Daddy Lumba’s family tells Odo Broni

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba

The family of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has issued a strong statement to Odo Broni.

According to the bereaved family, they will not permit Odo Broni to lead or take charge of the musician’s funeral arrangements.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head and uncle of the late icon emphasised that it is the traditional responsibility of the family to oversee all funeral rites and not an individual who, according to them, was only engaged to the musician and not formally married.

READ ALSO: “We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

“We are the ones mandated by tradition to organize the funeral of our son, not Odo Broni,” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu stated.

“She was only engaged to Charles [Daddy Lumba] and has no traditional or customary right to lead any funeral ceremony.”

He further revealed that before any official funeral arrangements are made, the family plans to formally inform President John Dramani Mahama and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, about the passing of the legendary musician, whom they described as a son of great national and cultural importance.

The family also issued a stern warning to Odo Broni, stating that should she attempt to independently organise any funeral event for the late artist, they will take decisive action.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“If she dares to go ahead with a separate funeral, we will make her understand that tradition still exists—even in these modern times,” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu cautioned.

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
23.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs

Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Daddy Lumba awife and son

Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways