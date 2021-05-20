The father of the late Leticia Kyere identified as Mr. Williams Kyere has vowed that he would not bury his daughter until he is very convinced over her death.

According to him, the story that she committed suicide is not something he would accept because looking at what they realise when they went for her body the suspect a foul play.

Speaking with Ghpage’s Rashad he revealed that for now, the police have requested for a pathologist from Accra to carry out the post-mortem to accertain the true cause of Leticia’s death.

He went further to say that if they are not convinced with the results after it’s carried out then the family would seek the services of a private pathologist to help them unraval the truth behind her daugter’s death.

On when the family plans to hold one-week celebration for their departed daughter, he stated emphatically that until he is convinced about the cause of death, there wouldn’t be any funeral arrangement.

Watch the video below:

The circumstance behind the death of 14-years-old Leticia has got social media users divided as to whether she indeed committed suicide or she was actually killed and hanged to make it look like she committed suicide.