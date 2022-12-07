- Advertisement -

Attempts to lower transportation costs have been mocked by the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU).

According to the union, though fuel prices have been reduced, they cannot reduce transport fares.

READ ALSO: Transport fares to go up by 19% from October 29 – GPRTU

The Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Moro, remarked on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV on Tuesday that the recent modest percentage fall in fuel prices does not yet result in a reduction in transportation costs because the cost of auto parts is continuing to rise.

But he also said that the transport union would raise transportation costs if fuel prices rise again.

Abass Moro stated that the GPRTU will only consider reducing transport fares if a litre of fuel is sold at GHC10.00.

In his own words;

“If any member of the public is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now. The public should rather appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices to GHC10.00 per litre, which will at least be reasonable. When that is done, then there will be some reduction in transport fares.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), and the Ministry of Transport (MoT) have recently been urged by the Association of Passengers in Ghana (APG) to review and immediately reduce transportation fees to reflect current market prices for gasoline and diesel.

READ ALSO: GPRTU set to announce new transport fares on Monday