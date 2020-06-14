- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has in his 11th address to the Nation revealed that wearing of nose mask is now mandatory.

According to the President, the number of coronavirus keeps raising due to the fact that people do not adhere to the measure being put in place in the fight against coronavirus.

He continued that for that matter its an offence not to put on the nose masks.

Also Read: Health Minister’s wife test positive for Coronavirus

The President made it clear that the security officers have been tasked to deal with people who fail to comply with the new directives.

As it stands now, the current case count stands at 11,442 with 4,156 recoveries and a total of 51 deaths.