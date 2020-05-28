type here...
Home Entertainment I will have my wedding in an aeroplane - Lilwin
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I will have my wedding in an aeroplane – Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
LILWIN
I will have my wedding in an aeroplane - Lilwin
- Advertisement -

Kumawood’s comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin speaking with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut’ show has revealed that he will hold his soon and coming wedding in an aeroplane.

READ ALSO: Funny Face rejected an ambassadorial deal I got for him – Lilwin

Looking at the recent trend in celebrity weddings, the standards keep on taking a notch higher as each personality walks down the aisle in a grand style that will be forever gazetted.

Is no different in the case of Lilwin. He wants to hold his mega wedding in an aeroplane to bring a new spice to the trend.

According to him, the preference of his aeroplane dream wedding comes at the background of Kennedy Osei(Despite’s son) and Tracy Ameyaw’s wedding that shook the entire nation.

Lilwin said he will only invite family members of both parties to the ceremony which will take place in a flight.

He said this will even prevent his side chicks from ruining his luxurious wedding.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

READ ALSO: Tracy Sarkcess goes hard on the government over continuous border closure

In the voice of Lilwin, he said:

“I want to have my wedding in African World, Passion or Delta with a few family members to avoid all the drama and interruptions that may occur. It must be a trendy ceremony that will set people talking,”

Who could this lucky person be? Sandra Ababio? Or Well, that time shall surely come.

Previous articleShatta Wale finally reveals secret behind fallout with militants
Next articleI get wet when I hear Ramiforson’s song- Pretty model

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I get wet when I hear Ramiforson’s song- Pretty model

RASHAD -
Popular Ashaiman model and beautician Miss Dee, has strongly disclosed how she feels whenever she listens to a song by Ramiforson.
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale finally reveals secret behind fallout with militants

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Shatta Wale and his militants are in the news again and this time the SM boss confirmed rumours that he had sacked...
Read more
Entertainment

Wizkid throws his support behind Davido in beef with Burna Boy

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wizkid has thrown his weight behind Davido in his recent beef with Burna Boy. Trending a few days ago was a story...
Read more
Entertainment

Be watchful of your words when ‘beefing’ – Stephen Appiah advises musicians

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah, the former BlackStar’s Captain has shared his opinion on the continuous beef between some top musicians in the industry.
Read more
Entertainment

Tracy Sarkcess goes hard on the government over continuous border closure

Mr. Tabernacle -
Tracy Sarkcess, the beautiful wife of Ghana's award-winning rap 'god' Sarkodie following government's continuous border closure has expressed her dissatisfaction.
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian blogger, Germaine dies from Coronavirus in South Africa

RASHAD -
A Ghanaian blogger has sadly lost his life to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ghpage has gathered. The blogger who goes by the name...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
100 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

RASHAD -
A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.
Read more
Lifestyle

A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.READ...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News