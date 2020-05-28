- Advertisement -

Kumawood’s comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin speaking with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut’ show has revealed that he will hold his soon and coming wedding in an aeroplane.

Looking at the recent trend in celebrity weddings, the standards keep on taking a notch higher as each personality walks down the aisle in a grand style that will be forever gazetted.

Is no different in the case of Lilwin. He wants to hold his mega wedding in an aeroplane to bring a new spice to the trend.

According to him, the preference of his aeroplane dream wedding comes at the background of Kennedy Osei(Despite’s son) and Tracy Ameyaw’s wedding that shook the entire nation.

Lilwin said he will only invite family members of both parties to the ceremony which will take place in a flight.

He said this will even prevent his side chicks from ruining his luxurious wedding.

In the voice of Lilwin, he said:

“I want to have my wedding in African World, Passion or Delta with a few family members to avoid all the drama and interruptions that may occur. It must be a trendy ceremony that will set people talking,”

Who could this lucky person be? Sandra Ababio? Or Well, that time shall surely come.