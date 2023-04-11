Wedding cancelled as guy uses money meant to pay bride price, food and drinks to stake bet and loses

- Advertisement -

A relationship of 8 years has crumbled after the groom-to-be used the money meant for his wedding preparation to stake bet.



The man’s ex-fiancée took to an online relationship platform to recount how she was forced to end the relationship following her fiancé’s behaviour.

According to the lady, she had always known about her boyfriend’s betting addiction but she had thought he would change.

She said that she had to cancel the wedding after he used the money that was meant for the wedding preparation to play a virtual bet, and lost it all.

The lady wrote:

“Gambling and betting actually ended my relationship of 8 years, when we were about getting married.

I am a lady, I was thinking he would change, he plays the betting they call virtual “baby”, the money meant for the wedding preparation he wasted it in that game, I had to cancel the wedding.”

