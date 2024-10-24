GhPageNewsWedding cancelled & bride beats groom after finding out he has a...
Wedding cancelled & bride beats groom after finding out he has a sidechick (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A wedding between a Kenyan couple abruptly ended after the bride found out during the wedding process that the groom had a sidechick.

A video from the event that has surfaced on social media shows the moment the bride walked out of the event centre and headed towards home.

As seen in the viral clip, the groom tried to calm her down but she refused and even landed some blows on him.

Family and friends who had attended the ceremony tried to restore calm and orderliness but all their attempts proved futile.

