Wedding cancelled & bride beats groom after finding out he has a sidechick (Video)

A wedding between a Kenyan couple abruptly ended after the bride found out during the wedding process that the groom had a sidechick.

A video from the event that has surfaced on social media shows the moment the bride walked out of the event centre and headed towards home.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi flaunts her handsome husband as he celebrates his birthday (Video)

Bride

As seen in the viral clip, the groom tried to calm her down but she refused and even landed some blows on him.

Family and friends who had attended the ceremony tried to restore calm and orderliness but all their attempts proved futile.

READ ALSO: Grace is not for sale – Rashad fumes at Evangelist Oduro for demanding $100 for sow seeding