type here...
GhPage Entertainment Get ready for our wedding-Funny Face to marry baby mama, Ama Vanessa
Entertainment

Get ready for our wedding-Funny Face to marry baby mama, Ama Vanessa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny Face and Ama Vanessa
Funny Face and Ama Vanessa
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Comedian Funny Face has indicated he will soon put a ring on the finger of his baby mama, Ama Vanessa despite having issues with her.

In a recent post on social media, the comic actor disclosed that he will walk his baby mama down the aisle in 2021, and it may be the biggest celebrity wedding ever in Ghana.

According to him, he has come to the realization of how Vanessa has been a blessing to him that in 2 years of their relationship they have 3 children, hence his decision to marry her at all cost.

He again expressed his undying love for his baby mama, telling her to get ready for a new Funny Face this time around.

Funny Face went on to say that people should call him a goat if he fails to tie the knot with his baby mama, Vanessa.

Taking to social media he wrote; “ GYE NYAME “
?? BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !!!! ???? congrats VANNESSA u won .. strong spirit girl .. love you ???? I remember in one of our fights when u said .. you will marry me without even knowing u have married me “ ? guess what u are ryt ! Oorrwu Ntaaaa Papa bi .. obaaaaaa hemaaaa .. wo ni me mba mbaaaa miensa.. plus bonus making 4 is abt to experience greatness .. I love you .. and guess what .. am ur Manager now ? .. every where u will go I will follow u .. we go die der ??????????????? congrats girl .. u deserve it ?? stilllllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Funny Face post on social media
Funny Face post on social media

This comes after he rendered an unqualified apology to Vanessa and family over his recent outburst on social media.

READ ALSO; Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News