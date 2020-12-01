Get ready for our wedding-Funny Face to marry baby mama, Ama Vanessa

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Comedian Funny Face has indicated he will soon put a ring on the finger of his baby mama, Ama Vanessa despite having issues with her.

In a recent post on social media, the comic actor disclosed that he will walk his baby mama down the aisle in 2021, and it may be the biggest celebrity wedding ever in Ghana.

According to him, he has come to the realization of how Vanessa has been a blessing to him that in 2 years of their relationship they have 3 children, hence his decision to marry her at all cost.

He again expressed his undying love for his baby mama, telling her to get ready for a new Funny Face this time around.

Funny Face went on to say that people should call him a goat if he fails to tie the knot with his baby mama, Vanessa.

Taking to social media he wrote; “ GYE NYAME “

?? BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !!!! ???? congrats VANNESSA u won .. strong spirit girl .. love you ???? I remember in one of our fights when u said .. you will marry me without even knowing u have married me “ ? guess what u are ryt ! Oorrwu Ntaaaa Papa bi .. obaaaaaa hemaaaa .. wo ni me mba mbaaaa miensa.. plus bonus making 4 is abt to experience greatness .. I love you .. and guess what .. am ur Manager now ? .. every where u will go I will follow u .. we go die der ??????????????? congrats girl .. u deserve it ?? stilllllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “

Funny Face post on social media

This comes after he rendered an unqualified apology to Vanessa and family over his recent outburst on social media.

READ ALSO; Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;