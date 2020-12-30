type here...
GhPage Entertainment Wedding invitation card of Patapaa and German girlfriend, Miller hits online
Entertainment

Wedding invitation card of Patapaa and German girlfriend, Miller hits online

By Mr. Tabernacle
Wedding invitation card of Patapaa and German girlfriend, Miller hits online
Wedding invitation card of Patapaa and German girlfriend, Miller hits online
- Advertisement -

Ghpage has sighted the wedding invitation of the popular Agona Swedru-based hiplife artiste, Patapaa real name Justice Amoah and his German girlfriend who we know as  Liha Miller.

Details on the invitation card suggest that the wedding is set to come off  January 2, 2021, and it is set to take place inside Cedi Lounge And Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

See photo of the Invitation Card below;

Patapaa and girlfriend's wedding invitation
Patapaa and girlfriend’s wedding invitation

The card comes after the two lovebirds in a video broke the news to the public about their marriage. This might be the first celebrity wedding in 2021.

Congratulations Patapaa and Miller (on the card her name is Neslihan Esen) on your upcoming wedding.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Accra
clear sky
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.2mph
0 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News