Wedding invitation card of Patapaa and German girlfriend, Miller hits online

Ghpage has sighted the wedding invitation of the popular Agona Swedru-based hiplife artiste, Patapaa real name Justice Amoah and his German girlfriend who we know as Liha Miller.

Details on the invitation card suggest that the wedding is set to come off January 2, 2021, and it is set to take place inside Cedi Lounge And Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

See photo of the Invitation Card below;

Patapaa and girlfriend’s wedding invitation

The card comes after the two lovebirds in a video broke the news to the public about their marriage. This might be the first celebrity wedding in 2021.

Congratulations Patapaa and Miller (on the card her name is Neslihan Esen) on your upcoming wedding.