Looks like the case of Pastor Kwabena Owusu Agyei is not ending anytime soon after he was found in possession with ‘wee’ at the headquaters of the National security.

The troubled man of God was picked some few hours at a coded location by some operatives of the National security in plain attire during a live interview.

He was whisked away in a waiting V8 car after a warrant for his arrest was showed to him.

Also Read: Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

In a new development the Kwabena Owusu who has been tagged as an NDC pastor has been found in possesion of wee by the National security.

In a video available and sighted on social media, the outspoken man looking all sober was seen in handcuffs with him holding the wee whiles the security men mock him.

Watch the video below:

We are still following the story and would update our readers when anything comes up.