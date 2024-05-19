type here...
I am a weed smoker- Medikal

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has exposed himself, saying that he is a chronic weed smoker.

Medikal, who seems unhappy about his relationship with Fella Makafui has dropped a series of revelations about his baby mama.

Talking about Fella Makafui to make people know that things are not the same way as they appear on the surface, Medikal ended up exposing himself.

In a viral self-recorded video, the “Too Risky” hitmaker said Fella Makafui brought weed toffee to the house several times.

The rapper claims the bringing in of weed toffee almost got his daughter, Island into taking weed toffee.

Medikal claims he is a weed smoker, however, when it comes to things like weed toffee among others, he dislikes it.

Source:Ghpage

