“Wei de3 Shaolin master paa oo” – Ghanaians mercilessly troll Diana Asamoah over her outfit (Video)

Ghanaian gospel artiste and fervent NPP supporter, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, is trending over the outfit she wore to the NPP’s manifesto launch.

AN event that was held at the Ghana Secondary Technical School in Takoradi last weekend.

Dressed in a white and blue outfit that matched the party’s colours, Diana Asamoah delivered a powerful worship session that uplifted the spirits of the audience during the event.

Known for her unwavering support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Diana Asamoah used the opportunity to remix some of her popular gospel songs.

And blended them with declarations of victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Her performance was one of the highlights of the event, reflecting her deep-rooted allegiance to the party.

However, her choice of attire did not go unnoticed and has sparked a mix of reactions from the public.

While some have appreciated her sartorial nod to the NPP, others have been critical, with some going as far as to mock her outfit, likening it to that of a “NPP version of a Shaolin master.”

Diana Asamoah’s outspoken support for the NPP is not new. She has consistently defended the party, even amidst widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the economy.

