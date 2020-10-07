type here...
Wei Ye Oteng goes after Ayisha Modi for lying about financing an album for Obrafour

By Qwame Benedict
Wei Ye Oteng goes after Ayisha Modi for lying about producing a song for Obrafour
Celebrated music producer and beat maker Wei Ye Oteng has gone hard and expose the unoffical PRO for Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi for bragging about financing one of Obrafour’s project back in the days.

According to Ayisha Modi known on social media as She_loves_Stonebwoy who granted an interview with Delay last week, she sponsored Obrafour and Guru’s hit song Kasiebour song.

Ayisha Modi disclosed that she parted away with an amount of $45,000 but after the song became a hit, she never got a penny she invested into the project.

But in a post sighted on the timeline of the veteran musc producer, he revealed that all that Ayisha said during the interview was false.

Wei Ye Oteng in his post made it clear that Obrafour has no album titled Kasiebour but its rather a song off his Asem beba dabi Album which was financed by Big Ben.

He posted: “Good morning ppl, there are a lot if stories being cooked up about Obrafour and a supposed financier of a Kasiebo album. i want to state emphatically that, he has no album called Kasiebo, he has a song called Kasiebo on the Asem beba dabi Album which was financed by Big Ben and no one else. That whole project was put together by Obrafour and his then manager Kofi Agyekum Watch this space because just like the album title, Asem beba dabi. #Otengbeats #WYO #Obrafour #drumlyneent #TheSmoke #behindthesmoke.”

See screenshot of his post below:

Knowing Ayisha very well we are sure she is putting all her asenals together and would attack Wei Ye Oteng at the right time like how he did for Iwan recently for speaking ill about her favourite artiste Stonebwoy.

Source:Ghpage

