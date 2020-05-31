Weija-Gbawe people are begging me to become their MP – Asamoah Gyan

The general captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has made a revelation on the pressure being mounted on him by some residents at Weija-Gbawe, a constituency in the Greater Accra Region to context for the Member of Parliament seat for the area.

According to Asamoah Gyan, his good works have satisfied the people in the constituency and they are calling on him to contest for the member of parliament seat.

SEE ALSO: I only admire Asamoah Gyan and nothing more – Kekeli Akosua

The people started championing for him following a number of philanthropic works he is undertaking in the constituency.

But according to Asamoah Gyan, he does not have any such desires yet.

Asamoah Gyan said; “I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP. The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done.

Asamoah Gyan

Going deep into political ambitions in the future, Asamoah Gyan said it wouldn’t be a bad thing and anything can change in the future.

SEE ALSO: A Plus descends heavily on Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan for mocking celebrities

According to him, it becomes hard to avoid most especially when the people see the good thing you are doing and wants to choose you to lead them.

The general captain of the Ghana Black Stars said:

“Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now, politics is not on my mind. Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP.

“Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing,” Asamoah Gyan added.