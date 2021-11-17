type here...
GhPageNewsWeija: Land guard butchers physically challenged man with cutlass
Weija: Land guard butchers physically challenged man with cutlass

By Kweku Derrick
A Land Guard identified as T.T has inflicted cutlass injuries on a 30-year-old physically challenged man, Oletey Attram, at Weija Old Town near Kasoa.

This was after the victim’s sister reportedly urinated behind the suspect’s house.

Oletey Attram explained that he was at home when the suspect stormed the house with a cutlass and gun looking for his sister to kill her.

He added that some youth in the area prevented the suspect from attacking him when he first came around.

After the suspect’s unsuccessful attempt, he left but came back later and butchered him.

The victim was rushed to the Weija Hospital for treatment and the case was reported to the police.

Police have since commenced investigation into the attack and are on a manhunt for the suspect who has since gone into hiding.

Source:GHPage

