Weija People share food and drinks as they jubilate over John Kumah’s death

- Advertisement -

To the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah, they have lost someone great, to the people of Weija in Accra, God has listened to their prayers by killing him.

READ ALSO: John Kumah beat people and used force to take their lands- Prophet Computerman

Reacting to the sudden death of the lawyer, the people of Weija are rather in a pool of happiness.

The shocking disclosure was made known by Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Computerman during an interview with Rashard on GH Page TV.

According to Computerman, the people of Weija have shared food and drinks to jubilate over the death of the Ghanaian politician.

READ ALSO: Computerman narrates how John Kumah and wife illegally tried to use fake soldiers to take his land from him

Prophet Computerman claims the politician did not treat the people well whilst he was alive.

Narrating the story, Computerman said “All the available land John Kumah got the owners beaten up and took the land by force. Winner’s chapel was close to where his land has her church. One day, they were having a church service when John Kumah went and used excavators to demolish the building and took over the land by force”.

He revealed that even before the death of the politician the people of Weija rained curses on him and were just waiting to hear the “good” news.