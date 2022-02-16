We’ll do everything possible to prove Abronye DC’s innocence in Court – Hopeson Adorye

- Advertisement -

Hopeson Adorye of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed disappointed at how the Police has handled the case involving the Brong the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

Mr. Adorye said the accused is innocent of the charges levelled against him, and is going to prove it in Court.

“The charges that have been levelled against him are unfair. He was minding his business when he was called from a Radio station to react to a comment another person had made.”

“How can this pass for misconduct? I am not a law student but I don’t think it does. I believe the IGP thought he spoke from the studio, but he did not. We are going to prove this to the IGP tomorrow [Wednesday]. He only said the mindset of Oliver is what Mahama carries. Isn’t that the case? Don’t they work together? They have the same vision.”

“After he was invited for questioning by the Police at 4:00 pm, he complied, he even reported 3 hours before time. What wrong did he do to merit detention? Why did the IGP instruct that he should be denied bail? This is unfair.”

Abronye DC was arrested and detained on Tuesday after he reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command following an invitation extended to him.

The NPP communicator is reported to have alleged that former President John Mahama is plotting to stage a coup with a group of Al-Qaeda militants to topple the government.

He allegedly made the claim while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM.

In a statement, the Police said preliminary investigation established that Abronye’s claims against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader are untrue.

Abronye was charged for the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach the peace.

He was arraigned before the court Wednesday, 16th February. He pleaded not to all of the accusations leveled against him.