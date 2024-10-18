GhPageNewsWell done: Ghanaians react as Salifu Amoko goes on his knees &...
Well done: Ghanaians react as Salifu Amoko goes on his knees & cries like a baby to beg for forgivness

By Armani Brooklyn
Salifu Amoako
Salifu Amoako

Bishop Salifu Amoako has emotionally shared a self-made video of himself apologising and seeking forgiveness from the bereaved families.

In the teary clip, the man of God who appears to have wept for days went on his knees to beg for forgiveness.

As stated by the man of God, nothing can restore the lives of the perished ladies but he begs the families of the deceased persons to find a place in their hearts to forgive him and his son.

Bishop Salifu Amoako also called on his colleague pastors to beg the family on his behalf.

Watch the video below to know more…

Close to a week ago,  a tragic accident involving Erald Amoako and a family seated in their Acura Mazda car became a national topic.

According to reports, the accident occurred while Bishop Amoako Salifu’s family was celebrating the 25th birthday of their eldest son.

As alleged, his younger son, aged 16, took his mother’s Jaguar to run an errand, unaware of the fatal consequences that would follow.

While speeding in the Jaguar, the minor driver lost control and crashed into an Acura Mazda that was adhering to traffic regulations.

The collision resulted in a catastrophic fire that tragically claimed the lives of four people who were trapped inside the Acura.

Luckily, Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son and his friend who was riding with him miraculously survived the crash.

Both were rushed to the hospital with injuries, while the families of the victims grieve an unimaginable loss.

