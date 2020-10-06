type here...
Entertainment

A well-known member of R2Bees group is HIV positive – Showboy alleges

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Omar Sterlin(L) Showboy(M) Mugeez(R)
Sam Safo Jnr, otherwise known as Showboy, CEO of 2Hype Gang and Co-founder of AMG Business has alleged that a member of R2Bees music group has contracted the HIV/AIDS virus.

The R2Bees (Refuse to Be Broke) music group is made up of Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo from Tema, Faisal Hakeem, popularly known as Omar Sterlin and Rashid Abdul Mugeez, known under his stage name Mugeez.

Per a post he made on social media, the member of the music group is well known to the public and sings so well too.

He feared for his life hence failing to reveal who the person is. Showboy claims if he mentions the name of the member with the virus the duo will use juju on him.

Sharing this information on social media he wrote; ”Somebody for r2bees group inside get HIV/aids…. if a mention the name p3…Dem. go start dey juju me”

See screenshot below;

Showboy
NB: It’s an allegation and it’s yet to be confirmed.

Mugeez and Omar Sterling are yet to react to this claim by Showboy. Monitoring events to give you the latest updates.

Source:GHPAGE

