- Advertisement -

The headmistress for Achimota School has thrown the request by the Ghana Education Service into the dustbin by saying she is not going to admit the two rastafarians until they cut off their dreadlocks.

Last week, the school made the news after they denied two children with dreadlocks admission into the school.

Many people spoke against the decision of the school which prompted GES to act on it by asking the school to admit the students.

According to the report from GES, once there are proofs indicating that those kids are rastafarians they must be admitted.

According to a report by Starr FM, there was a meeting between the headmistress of Achimota School and GES which ended with the headmistress still insisting that she was not going to allow them into her school with the dreadlocks.

She insisted the school laws frowns on that and there was no way she was going to bend the school rules for the rastafarians to be admitted in the school.

As it stands now, father of one of the boys has threatened to sue the school should they fail to accept and admit his son.