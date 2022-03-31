- Advertisement -

The opposition National Democratic Congress has promised to show Ghanaians pepper by treating them as badly as they claim the NPP has done.

According to the NDC, they have picked up critical lessons from the insensitive NPP government and how badly they have dealt with Ghanaians, thus they will also toll the same line.

Addressing the party faithfuls, some officials of the party intimated that when the NDC eventually wins the election in 2024, they will no longer be as accommodating to Ghanaians as they used to do…they will treat them as harshly as the NPP has done.

The NDC intimated that they will only employ their people in high offices and ensure that only close circles of friends and families benefit from the national cake.

“The NPP has shown the way. Boss, in terms of appointments, our people will also benefit. Baboons ill not work for the monkey to chop,” an official of the party said.

Corroborating the claim by the official in the company of former President Mahama, NDC’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC will not handle Ghanaians with kids’ gloves when they assume office.

He insisted that only deserving party members will be rewarded, In turn, they will ditch their sympathetic approach to managing the country and emulate and implement the hardheadedness shown them by the NPP.

“In NDC, we believe in rewarding deserving individuals and I believe in that. When we come to power, we will be less sympathetic like we used to do and govern the same way NPP has currently taught us,” – Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.

Can the NDC win the 2024 election with such a self-serving mentality or NPP will break the 8?