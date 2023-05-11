Wenchi: 27-year-old Man defiles 13-year-old girl on a bench

- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old man has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old Girl at Choice in the Weija near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region

Information gathered revealed that the suspect came and bought Gari and Beans (“Gobe”) food from the victim’s mother but failed to pay the money since he has no physical cash on him.

Hence, the victim was asked to accompany the suspect for the money since he said he was going to withdraw money from his Momo account not knowing he had an evil intention to defile the innocent girl.

The suspect is said to have sent the victim to his house, closed the door, lubricate his penis with cream, covered the girl’s mouth and had sex with the girl on a bench until he saw blood oozing from her vagina.

He then inserted a toilet roll in the girl’s vagina to stop the blood from flowing. The guy is on the run.

A medical report shows some damage caused to the girl’s vagina which has left her unable to walk.

She was initially sent to the Weija Government Hospital for treatment but has been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Weija Police Station for investigation and a manhunt launched for the suspect.