type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWenchi: 27-year-old Man defiles 13-year-old girl on a bench
News

Wenchi: 27-year-old Man defiles 13-year-old girl on a bench

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old man has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old Girl at Choice in the Weija near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region

Information gathered revealed that the suspect came and bought Gari and Beans (“Gobe”) food from the victim’s mother but failed to pay the money since he has no physical cash on him.

Hence, the victim was asked to accompany the suspect for the money since he said he was going to withdraw money from his Momo account not knowing he had an evil intention to defile the innocent girl.

The suspect is said to have sent the victim to his house, closed the door, lubricate his penis with cream, covered the girl’s mouth and had sex with the girl on a bench until he saw blood oozing from her vagina.

He then inserted a toilet roll in the girl’s vagina to stop the blood from flowing. The guy is on the run.

A medical report shows some damage caused to the girl’s vagina which has left her unable to walk.

She was initially sent to the Weija Government Hospital for treatment but has been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Weija Police Station for investigation and a manhunt launched for the suspect.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 11, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    87.4 ° F
    87.4 °
    87.4 °
    67 %
    2.7mph
    74 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News