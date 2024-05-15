Wendy Shay allegedly quits Rufftown Records

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana Wake Up” has allegedly quit her record label, Rufftown Records.



The shocking news was made known by Wendy Shay via her official social media platforms.



Wendy took to her official page to announce to her fans and Ghanaians at large about a new journey she embarks.

She disclosed that unlike the usual, her new video will not be uploaded on the YouTube channel of Rufftown Records.



According to her, she has created a new YouTube channel, where she will be putting her new videos from today forward.

