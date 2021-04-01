I arrived in Ghana with just GHS250 to start my career – Wendy Shay reveals more

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has disclosed she arrived in Ghana from Germany having only 50 euros in her pocket to start a music career.

The Uber driver singer sharing her story in a 5 minutes documentary revealed that she had to choose between her profession as a nurse and her passion for music.

According to Wendy Shay she was extremely excited when the CEO of Rufftown records, Bullet accepted to work with her.

“With the blessings from my mum, I packed and moved to Ghana. Had to quickly pack my things and jumped into the next available flight in Ghana, i had only 50 euros when i arrived to start my music career in Ghana.

I met Bullet, signed a contract and started recording songs. I was introduced to Ghanaians at VGMA 2018.

“Five months later, I released an album Shay on You and I won 13 awards with five hit songs, she narrated in the short documentary.” She divulged.

The hardworking female musician is all set to release her second album titled Shayning Star.

“And now I am here to present to you my second album, Shayning Star… I see myself as the rose that grew from the concrete… the cornerstone that the builders rejected… World, Ghana. Shay Gang, I present to you the Shayning Star,” Wendy Shay noted.