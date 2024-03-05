type here...
Entertainment Wendy Shay Donates 10K Cedis To Support KK Kabobo
Entertainment

Wendy Shay Donates 10K Cedis To Support KK Kabobo

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Leader of Shay Geng, Wendy Shay has donated an amount worth 10k Ghana cedis to veteran Ghanaian musician, KK Kabobo.

This comes after a picture of the musician in a yellow shirt looking haggard trended across social media pages barely a month ago.

Per the report, KK Kabobo is currently battling a liver problem and sadly enough, his immediate family went bankrupt due to the high medical expenses.

In a viral picture flying on social media platforms sighted by Ghpage.com, Ruftown Records signed artiste, Wendy Shay paid a visit to the Ghanaian musician at the hospital.

In the picture, Wendy Shay is seen together with the veteran musician among other people.

Sources have it that Wendy Shay did not go there just to visit the ailing musician, but to also support him pay his medical bills as she donated 10k Ghana cedis to the family.

Wendy Shay also urged her colleague musicians to try their best to help KK Kabobo by supporting him financially.

