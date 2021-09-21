- Advertisement -

Trending artiste of the moment, Wendy Shay has finally broken her silence and given details about the inspiration behind the new look.

The 25-year-old singer sparked debate online when she debuted a blonde dreadlock hairstyle to seemingly announce she has turned over a new leaf.

As expected, critics accused Wendy Shay of trying very hard to replicate the looks of the late Ebony Reigns and walk in her shadows to stay on top.

But the ‘Heat’ singer vehemently refuted the claims when she appeared on the Y97.9FM’s Entertainment Podium show for an interview with Macall Mensah.

Wendy Shay said: “I always want to be unique and outstanding. I feel like as an artiste, you should be very exciting. You shouldn’t be one way and boring and this is how I like to express my creativity; through my hair and looks”.

“I style myself from head to toe. I choose what I wear so definitely the hair is also part of my identity and I wanted to embrace my naturalness. It depends on the mood and spirit that I am in”.

Wendy Shay triggered controversy and discussion online when she released her latest song, Heat, in which she threw subtle shade at Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Abena Akorkor who have been alleged to be sleeping with wealthy married men and politicians to make quick money.

The RuffTown artist adopted the use of wordplay to convey her message in a unique way that would require deep reflection to decipher the cryptic lyrics of the song, which we have made easy for you.

The song since its release has had impressive ratings from entertainment critics. Many have agreed that the new song has great vocals and instrumentals.

Others have also observed the dexterous combination of highlife sound with the well-accepted drill music in the new song.

Watch the video below