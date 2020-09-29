type here...
Wendy Shay gets her lips pierced; her scary yellow teeth show

By Qwame Benedict
Wendy Shay gets her lips pierced; her scary yellow teeth shows
Wendy Shay
RuffTown music signee Wendy Shay has once again gotten her name in the news after a video of her undergoing pains just to have a lips piercing surfaced on social media.

In the video, the ‘Emergency’ singer is seen having her normal peircing routine but what caught the eyes of people was the one she had on her lips.

In the process of having the piercing on her lower lips, she showed more which happened to be her yellowish teeth.

Her teeth looked as yellow and one could clearly see that her teeth had the aid of the braces.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

Obeng Angelina: “Na 3ho de3 mo p3 den woho ei Ghana”

Richlyn Akosua: “Allow her to fashion, yellow teeth ? but that’s what kuami Eugene is kissing.”

Bråñdy Møêt: “Ey”

Yaw Justice: “Wendy Shay don taya”

Wendy some few hours ago was in the news after a netizen described her as someone who looked like a mixed concrete.

This was after a photo of herself posing with Okyeame Quophi of Angel Bradcasting Network surfaced o socil media.

Source:Ghpage

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
