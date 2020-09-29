- Advertisement -

RuffTown music signee Wendy Shay has once again gotten her name in the news after a video of her undergoing pains just to have a lips piercing surfaced on social media.

In the video, the ‘Emergency’ singer is seen having her normal peircing routine but what caught the eyes of people was the one she had on her lips.

In the process of having the piercing on her lower lips, she showed more which happened to be her yellowish teeth.

Her teeth looked as yellow and one could clearly see that her teeth had the aid of the braces.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

Obeng Angelina: “Na 3ho de3 mo p3 den woho ei Ghana”

Richlyn Akosua: “Allow her to fashion, yellow teeth ? but that’s what kuami Eugene is kissing.”

Bråñdy Møêt: “Ey”

Yaw Justice: “Wendy Shay don taya”

Wendy some few hours ago was in the news after a netizen described her as someone who looked like a mixed concrete.

This was after a photo of herself posing with Okyeame Quophi of Angel Bradcasting Network surfaced o socil media.