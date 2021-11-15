Wendy Shay gives it hot to COP Kofi Boakye – Details

- Advertisement -

Following COP Kofi Boakye’s controversial and humiliating comments about some public figures who parade themselves as celebrities, Wendy Shay has equally replied to the police officer’s comments in the same aggressive manner.

According to Wendy Shay in a tweet that has been spotted on her official Twitter page, a celebrity is anyone famous in any of the following disciplines (Sports, Entertainment, etc).

Hence she finds it quite amusing and unfortunate for the police officers and other Ghanaians to question the celebrity status of some famed people in the country.

Although, Wendy Shay didn’t mention COP Kofi Boakye’s name but we all know that this shade is for him.

Perhaps, she thought it wise not to tag the no-nonsense police officer to save herself from the troubles that might precede after the COP Kofi Boakye comes across the tweet.

She wrote;

“Celebrity is an English word,it means a famous person especially in entertainment or sports etc,but it seems some Ghanaians have their own definition for the word celebrity, somebody being famous(celebrity)too Dey pain u people ooh Dabi smh Ghana wake up!“