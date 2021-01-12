type here...
GhPage Entertainment Wendy Shay is going through emotional trauma- Keche Joshua discloses in...
Entertainment

Wendy Shay is going through emotional trauma- Keche Joshua discloses in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Keche Joshua Wendy Shay
Keche Joshua Wendy Shay
- Advertisement -

Keche Joshua has joined the conversation about Wendy Shay’s recent looks and behaviour.

The rapper in a new video has asserted that Wendy is indeed going through something mentally.

Many have questioned where the songstress’ head is at right now, with some even alleging that she might have taken to some kind of addiction.

The singer was in the news for her response to Delay on why she finally decided to unfollow her and everyone else on Instagram.

Wendy claimed that she decided to lose weight because she has never liked being chubby.

Meanwhile, Keche Joshua in a new video seemed to be ridiculing Wendy as he mentioned that he was sure that Wendy needed help.

The Astalavista hit crooner’s mental health has been questioned and Keche is the latest person to add his voice to the conversation.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Some netizens have opined that she is only acting tough in front of the camera but is not all okay upstairs.

If indeed she is going through some kind of mental trauma, then Wendy needs all the help she can get.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News