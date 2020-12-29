type here...
Wendy Shay insults critics who do not regard her as Queen of GH Music in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay whiles on stage serving fans with an electrifying performance paused and sent out a message to her detractors who disagree with her being the Queen of Ghana Music.

The Rufftown Records signee resorted to what can be described as a very disrespectful approach in addressing her critics. She insulted them using the Ga language.

In the video, Wendy Shay on stage said; ‘If you don’t agree am the queen of GH Music, Onyayee…” which the fans also responded ‘S0r’ a very disrespectful insult in the GA language.

Watch the video below;

For sometime now Wendy Shay has been all over social media even during interviews claiming to be the Queen of Ghana Music, an assertion some Ghanaian music lovers strongly disagree.

Source:GHPAGE

