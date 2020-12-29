- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay whiles on stage serving fans with an electrifying performance paused and sent out a message to her detractors who disagree with her being the Queen of Ghana Music.

The Rufftown Records signee resorted to what can be described as a very disrespectful approach in addressing her critics. She insulted them using the Ga language.

In the video, Wendy Shay on stage said; ‘If you don’t agree am the queen of GH Music, Onyayee…” which the fans also responded ‘S0r’ a very disrespectful insult in the GA language.

Watch the video below;

For sometime now Wendy Shay has been all over social media even during interviews claiming to be the Queen of Ghana Music, an assertion some Ghanaian music lovers strongly disagree.