RuffTown records signee Wendy Shay after days of trending in the news for walking away from an interview on Accra Fm with Nana Romeo following a question he asked about her relationship with Bullet has issued a warning to social media users.

The ‘shay on you’ hitmaker in an interview on Hitz FM disclosed that since the interview with Nana Romeo a lot of people have been trolling her on social media.

According to her, she has now gotten to the point where she blocks people who come to post bad comments under her post.

She said: “If I see someone misbehaving under my posts, I just block them, no time for bad vibes”.

The host of the show questioned her about her current relationship with Nana Romeo after their unfortunate interview.

She responded that from what she knows, Nana Romeo has not reached out to her to apologize but she has no issues with him.

“Nana Romeo has not approached me to apologize. I don’t know whether he reached out to my team. “I did not have a problem with Nana Romeo question. I answered him and asked him to move on to the next question but he was persistent on asking the question I had already answered but I don’t intend furthering the issue in court.”