Wendy Shay has once again sparked controversy on social media. The singer in a new video sighted gave his fine big and soft booty to a fan to squeeze whiles performing at an event she was billed on.

The new video sees the Rufftown Records signee twerking to fans at 4Syte TV days ago at the very same time she was on stage performing her hits songs to the audience who were present.

Amid her outstanding performance, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker seized the moment and walked towards a ‘rasta’ man who was at the show, then turned her heavy backside to him.

The guy got very aflame with sexual ideas running through his head as he passionately grabbed the booty of Wendy Shay and played with it; squeezing it like ‘porridge 50ps.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The video has accumulated massive reactions from social media users-below are some comments;

tnf_oboemma1: “Massive Mood”

outking_77: “the guy feel oo”

serag.kio: “Ah this Wendy Shay nso”

Wendy Shay hours ago was in the news after sharing a new photo on social media.

She shared a photo with radio presenter Quophi Okyeame in a ‘show your stomach’ dress but netizens closed their eyes on that.

READ ALSO: Social media users descend on Wendy Shay over her new photo

Patently, Wendy Shay since her introduction into the music industry has been receiving bashing from netizens for her looks, songs and choice of words.