type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWendy Shay sends trolls running for their lives after washing off her...
Entertainment

Wendy Shay sends trolls running for their lives after washing off her makeup on video

By Kweku Derrick
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay
- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay is being dragged on social media again for the wrong reasons days after releasing her new song, ‘Heat’, in which she threw some subliminal shots at some at Serwaa Amihere and Abena Korkor over their rumoured amorous relationship with John Boadu.

The 25-year-old singer seemingly scared the living hell out of internet users when she decided to wash off her makeup on a video promoting a skincare product.

A few weeks ago, Wendy Shay inked an ambassadorial deal with Pinamang Cosmetics, and as part of her responsibilities, she is expected to project the brand and its product in every way possible to rack up their sales.

Without pressure from anyone, Wendy Shay decided to wash off her makeup as she tried to advertise a shower gel that purportedly gives an anti-effect to users.

Well, the end result was not what many expected because the face that was seen prior to the time she washed off the makeup was totally different.

Wendy Shay’s face without makeup or any filters has got many social media folks screaming out their lungs and trolling her over her not-so-good-looking face.

Some folks have already put together a hilarious video troll her.

Check the video below.

It would not be the first time Wendy Shay has been trolled over her looks without make up.

Check out some reactions below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 17, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
0.6mph
40 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News