Wendy Shay’s new look get netizens talking (Photo)

RuffTown records signee Wendy Shay who is known to be one of the controversial musician in the country has once again sent social media into a frenzy.

Since she was introduce into the showbiz industry some years ago, many people started saying she was the replacement of late Dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns who died in an accident in 2018.

Though the tag was hovering around her head, she insisted that she is in the game to show her worth and not to be the replacement for Ebony as some people claim or see her to be.

From her early days till now, she has received her fair share of trolling and insults from social media but she in an interview revealed that she has now developed a tick skin and as such none of those things get to her anymore.

Well, the Stevie Wonder hitmaker decided to show off her new look to her followers but her new look got fans divided as some suggested that after denying of copying Ebony she has finally being caught.

See the photo below:

Wendy Shay

Read some reactions below:

efya_nokturnal: “QUEEN ???????????????”

moeshaboduong: “??????Love the new look”

_ella_smooch: “Bony???”

rose110988: “Mrs Body Body woow???”

kiddy_half.god: “U really love the Gothic look init ?”