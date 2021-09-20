Wendy Shay peeved over claims that she’s incapable of writing her own songs

- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay after succeeding Ebony Reign following her demise has been under the radar of Ghanaians especially music lovers.

Many believe the songstress is living off and enjoying the fame of late Ebony and under the management of Rufftown Records owned by Bullet is spoon-fed with everything including the writing of songs.

Listening to the most hit songs she has previously released it’s obvious that she has a songwriter, this is a fact music lovers believe strongly.

Unlike other female musicians in the country, Wendy Shay has disclosed that she has no songwriter – in her case Bullet – who writes songs for her.

In a post by the singer, irritated by how critics always give credit to songwriters for her hit songs, Wendy Shay has reacted, venting her frustration.

She questioned why anytime she drops a banger people want to give credit to the so-called songwriter. She urged Ghanaians to wake up!

She wrote; “Almost every female artiste in Ghana has a songwriter but nobody really cares who writes for them But anytime Wendy Shay drops a Heat Song they want to credit everything to the So Called songwriter

Ghana wake up !”

Wendy Shay made these remarks on social media after it emerged on social media that her ‘HEAT’ song, the latest banger was written by a songwriter.