Wendy Shay Reveals The Political Party She Will Support In 2024 – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Wendy Shay 2024 Political party
Rufftwon records signee, Wendy Shay, has exclusively revealed her choice of candidate for the next presidential elections in a tweet sighted by GHpage on her verified Twitter handle.

According to the hitmaker, she will vote for any presidential aspirant who is willing to lift the ban on celebrities’ endorsement of Bets and alcoholic beverages.

In the tweet, angry Wendy Shay further claimed that musicians have lost a lot of money since the government imposed the restriction, therefore she advised herself to vote for the party that promises to repeal the ban before 2024.

She wrote;

Musicians are not supposed to be poor But in this country if God does not step in you’ll die poor Now we can’t even get Alcohol and Betting companies to sponsor our shows 2024 my vote will be for any party that will lift that Ban!


Recall that in 2015, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) banned celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. The FDA said at the time that the ban was not only in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy but was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.

In 2020 also, the Ghana Gaming Commission has banned betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.

Wendy Shay is not the only celebrity who has voiced out her displeasure on this issue, rapper Ayigbe Edem and Shatta Wale have also done the same on different occasions.

Source:GHpage

