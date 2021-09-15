- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay has taken a dig at Ghanaian media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Abena Akorkor in the most subtle way to avoid a lawsuit.

The 25-year-old singer is out with a new song titled ‘Heat’, and this time, she drifts away from the usual “Bedroom Commando” and “Kraman Koti” style of music to talk about the state of the economy.

The track highlights the economic hardship and struggles the Ghanaian youth go through on daily basis to make earns meet as some men and women engage in illicit activities to earn money.

Wendy Shay adopted the use of wordplay to convey her message in a unique way that would require deep reflection to decipher the cryptic lyrics of the song, which we have made easy for you.

The singer subtly shaded Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Abena Akorkor who have been alleged to be sleeping with wealthy married men and politicians to make quick money.

Using lyrical connotations, Wendy Shay asked Abena Korkor and Serwaa Amihere, who was recently fingered in a sex scandal with NPP’s John Boadu, to show other ladies the way to earn favours from “big men” so they can also drive in Range Rovers like Nana Aba Anamoah.

Watch the video below.

Early last month, Abena Korkor went on a rampage to spilt some secrets about Serwaa Amihere, a TV presenter at GhOne, and her amorous relationship with some top officials in the country.

The gist was given to her by an informant who pleaded for her identity to be shelved for obvious reasons.

According to the source, Serwaa is the girlfriend of NPP Politicians, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu, and she has been sleeping with both men.

She claimed the two are aware of their sexcapades with Serwaa but it is not clear whether the award-winning broadcaster herself is aware she’s being played.

The informant who claims to have once dated Sammy Awuku further urged Abena Korkor to be extremely careful of Serwaa Amihere because the latter hates her so much that she was plotting her downfall.

Pause and watch the full chat in the video below

.