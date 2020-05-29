- Advertisement -

Fast-rising songstress Iona says she hates Rufftown Records signee and award-winning musician Wendy Shay for strange reasons.

The singer in a convo with Fiifi Pratt on live radio(Kingdom FM) told him that one major reason why she harbours so much hate for Wendy Shay is her fake lifestyle.

The ‘Penetrate’ crooner explained that most of the things she does and flaunts on social media are all FAKE because she doesn’t have them.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW BELOW;

She again stressed that Wendy Shay should try everything possible to live within her means as an artist rather than faking it on social media.

Iona advised her to come out clean and live a REAL life on social media because she somehow represents the female musicians in Ghana.