I have issues with Wendy Shay, she is not under my label – Bullet admits; sets records straight

Renowned music producer and talent manager Bullet has admitted to ongoing issues with artist Wendy Shay, confirming she is no longer under his management.

In an interview on Accra FM, Bullet clearly stated that there are unresolved issues between him, his Rufftown Records label, and Wendy Shay.

Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, they have not been able to reach an agreement.

Bullet emphasized that their conflict is not a publicity stunt, highlighting his reputation as a top producer who avoids unnecessary hype.

He acknowledged that it is normal to have disagreements, but assured that they are working on addressing their issues.

However, Bullet was tight-lipped about the reason for their dispute.

He downplayed the issue as minor, noting that Wendy Shay’s mother has returned from America to help mediate the situation.

While Wendy Shay is no longer under Bullet’s professional mentorship, he remains open to her.

Currently, Bullet has moved forward with his label, which now has two artists: Kiki Marley and Baba Tunde.