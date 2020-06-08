Wendy Shay's weave-on is more exposed than her talent - Upcoming artiste throws shots

- Advertisement -

An upcoming artiste known as Kiaani has thrown a strong punch at RuffTown records signee Wendy Shay real name Wendy Addo.

Kiaani in an interview with Zionfleix revealed that the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker has no brand.

According to him, there is nothing vibrant about the brand, Wendy Shay, hence his decision to come out and state emphatically that she has no brand.

Throwing more lights on his comments, he mentioned that the only thing Wendy Shay can brag about is her weave-on.

Kiaani explained that Wendy’s weave-on is more exposed than her talent which is singing.

He concluded that people rather see Wendy Shay as someone who deals in weave-on and other hair products than a musician.