Wendy Shay’s uncle set to sue Lady who claimed he sacked her amid Bullet dating rumours

- Advertisement -

A document seen on social media proves that Wendy Shay’s uncle, identified as Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo, is set to take legal action against the lady who claimed he sacked Wendy from his house in the wake of her dating saga with her manager, Bullet.

READ ALSO: The nudity seen in secular music videos nowadays are absolute nonsense – Tagoe Sisters

According to the writ of summons, action has been taken against the lady by name Miss Emma Amankwa Afrifa and she would be expected to make an appearance in court to defend her statements.

Emma while on Despite Media’s Neat 100.9 Fm mentioned that Wendy Shay upon her return to Ghana from Germany, where she spent most of her adolescent life, was living with her uncle until he asked her to vacate the place.

READ ALSO: I’m afraid of getting pregnant because of my job – MzGee

This she claimed was because of his disapproval of Wendy Shay pursuing a career in music which led to the latter moving in with her manager, Bullet.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

However, Wendy’s uncle has filed a suit against her in an attempt to prove these accusations are false.