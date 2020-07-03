type here...
GhPage Entertainment I went through a lot under Sarkcess but I'm still tagged as...
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

I went through a lot under Sarkcess but I’m still tagged as ungrateful -Strongman

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
|
Strongman and Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Former Sarkcess Music signee, Strongman Burner has opened up about how he is labelled as ungrateful after deciding to remain silent about the ordeal he went through under his former record label.

According to the ‘Transformer’ hitmaker, he will and is still tagged as ungrateful even though he has never revealed any secret about Sarkodie.

He added that he has chosen to remain silent out of the respect he has for Sarkodie, adding that he doesn’t see the need to speak ill of his former boss.

Strongman Burner also disclosed that he went through a lot under his former record label but has decided to sweep it under the carpet because Sarkodie did his best with him.

The rapper further stated that even after deciding to remain silent about all the issue he went through, Sarkodie’s fans still tag him as ungrateful.

ALSO READ: I don’t like to be controlled -Strongman clarifies why he is not under a new record label

“I want to be loyal to the brand and I don’t see the need to say things about Sarkodie because I am no more under the label. I have gone through a lot as compared to other signees who have left their labels.

There are so many things I want to talk about and I’ve just decided to let it slide but Sarkodie’s fans still label me as ungrateful. In Ghana, when you refuse to surrender, then you are ungrateful. He did his best and we are grateful for that so let’s just move on and do what we can do.

Also, signees are not respected in Ghana because they make it look like its a favour being done for you. This is business, not help”, Strongman stated.

Listen to the audio below;

ALSO READ: Strongman responds to fan who labelled him ungrateful to Sark

Strongman also spoke about how signees are disrespected, explaining that being signed by a record label is business but not a favour or help.

Previous articleSister Deborah caught Fella Makafui sleeping with Medikal -Wanlov
Next articleHoahi granted 30,000 cedis bail after accusing Rev Obofour of murder

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Sister Deborah caught Fella Makafui sleeping with Medikal -Wanlov

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor has revealed how his sister, Derby caught Fella Makafui having a sexual affair with Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

I named my child ‘Manpi’ because I didn’t cum during the intercourse that produced her – Wanlov

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wanlov the Kubolor has in an interview on the Afro Joint Show on Kingdom 101.9 Fm disclosed that he named his first...
Read more
Entertainment

Thinking about something unrelated helps me stay on longer during sex – Wanlov

Qwame Benedict -
Musician and one half of music duo FOKN Bois Wanlov da Kuborlor has revealed that he has a special remedy that helps...
Read more
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo to lose custody of her son?

Qwame Benedict -
Controversial social media senstation and actress Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown could lose custody of her seven(7) years old according to...
Read more
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo to be banished from her home town

RASHAD -
The traditional ruler of Mampong Akwapim Apesemankahene; Nana Yirenkyi I has reacted to the viral unclad photo of Akuapem Poloo and her...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face outdoors new big booty girlfriend who helped him through depression

RASHAD -
Funny Face has been through hell for the past two months and it appears to have ended. The popular comedian has found...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, July 3, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
74 %
8.7kmh
75 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

He introduced Ahuofe Patri into drugs – Kontinene shades Kwabena Kwabena

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng popularly known as Nana Kontihene has revealed in a new video that an artist he...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face outdoors new big booty girlfriend who helped him through depression

RASHAD -
Funny Face has been through hell for the past two months and it appears to have ended. The popular comedian has found...
Read more
Lifestyle

Disgraceful chat of Legon girl offering sex for iPhone 11 Pro leaks online

RASHAD -
Some ladies will do anything to survive including doing ridiculous and absolutely shameless things to just because of peer pressure.
Read more
Lifestyle

Ghanaian lesbians throw a lavish secret sex party in Accra

RASHAD -
LGBT rights in Ghana are something that is not fully approved by the laws of Ghana. In fact, the laws of Ghana...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News