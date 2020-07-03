- Advertisement -

Former Sarkcess Music signee, Strongman Burner has opened up about how he is labelled as ungrateful after deciding to remain silent about the ordeal he went through under his former record label.

According to the ‘Transformer’ hitmaker, he will and is still tagged as ungrateful even though he has never revealed any secret about Sarkodie.

He added that he has chosen to remain silent out of the respect he has for Sarkodie, adding that he doesn’t see the need to speak ill of his former boss.

Strongman Burner also disclosed that he went through a lot under his former record label but has decided to sweep it under the carpet because Sarkodie did his best with him.

The rapper further stated that even after deciding to remain silent about all the issue he went through, Sarkodie’s fans still tag him as ungrateful.

“I want to be loyal to the brand and I don’t see the need to say things about Sarkodie because I am no more under the label. I have gone through a lot as compared to other signees who have left their labels.

There are so many things I want to talk about and I’ve just decided to let it slide but Sarkodie’s fans still label me as ungrateful. In Ghana, when you refuse to surrender, then you are ungrateful. He did his best and we are grateful for that so let’s just move on and do what we can do.

Also, signees are not respected in Ghana because they make it look like its a favour being done for you. This is business, not help”, Strongman stated.

Strongman also spoke about how signees are disrespected, explaining that being signed by a record label is business but not a favour or help.