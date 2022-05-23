type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews‘We’re dying of hunger – NABCO trainees tell gov’t over unpaid allowances
News

‘We’re dying of hunger – NABCO trainees tell gov’t over unpaid allowances

By Kweku Derrick
NABCO trainees demo
- Advertisement -

The Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) Trainees Association of Ghana is appealing to the government to pay up allowances owed to its members.

The group said its members are bearing the brunt of the current economic hardship as they have not been paid in the past seven months.

In a statement on Monday, May 23, 2022, the association said: “they have been plunged into a point of no hope as the government has turned deaf ears to the pressing issues.”

They complained that recent events do not reflect the promises made by the government to invest in the youth through job creation.

“We are asking the government this simple question: although we have been told of the soon-to-come arrears/permanent arrangement, until when?”

“We are dying of hunger and may not live to see the economy bounce back, due to non-payment of seven (7) months arrears.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.7 ° F
    85.7 °
    85.7 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    80 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News