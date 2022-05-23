- Advertisement -

The Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) Trainees Association of Ghana is appealing to the government to pay up allowances owed to its members.

The group said its members are bearing the brunt of the current economic hardship as they have not been paid in the past seven months.

In a statement on Monday, May 23, 2022, the association said: “they have been plunged into a point of no hope as the government has turned deaf ears to the pressing issues.”

They complained that recent events do not reflect the promises made by the government to invest in the youth through job creation.

“We are asking the government this simple question: although we have been told of the soon-to-come arrears/permanent arrangement, until when?”

“We are dying of hunger and may not live to see the economy bounce back, due to non-payment of seven (7) months arrears.”