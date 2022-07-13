“We’ve become burdens” – Unposted nurses cry on Akufo-Addo to help

- Advertisement -

Some unposted nurses have cried on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in their posting as they have become burdens to their parents.

According to the frustrated trained nurses, they have not been posted to work in hospitals for many years after their rotation.

Speaking to the media and begging the Ministry of Health to fastrack their posting, one of the disgruntled nurses bemoaned their unfortunate condition.

According to her, after several years of studying, they have been reduced to burdens on their parents who still have to fend for them. Due to the delay in their postings, they have been confined to their rooms in order to avoid shame.

Also, steps taken by these nurses to get employed in the private sector have not yielded any positive results as they have been told to wait for their postings.

Creating a dramatic scene, one of the nurses, went on his knees and cried profusely as she begged for the immediate intervention of President Akufo-Addo who had promised them early postings.

With the government going to the IMF for a bailout, do these nurses stand any chance of getting employed soon?