What crime did we commit God?- Osanju’s family asks God

By Mzta Churchill

The family of the Ghanaian TikTokker who just bought the farm, Osanju has asked God for the crime they committed that is making him punish them like that.

This comes after the TikTokker bought his ticket to the land of silence, leaving the family in a state of melancholy.

In a video captured by Gh Page, the family of the popular TikToker could be seen wailing, just like any other family that lost their ward.

As they continued to cry, they questioned God about the crime they had committed, making them lose almost all their loved ones.

Recently, Amonu, the mother of Osanju, also bought her ticket to the land of silence after a short illness.

With Osanju’s own adding up, the family continues to ask God for the crime they committed.

